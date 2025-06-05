How Miley Cyrus knew that she’d be winning a Grammy for ‘Flowers’

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammys in 2024 for “Flowers,” and one of those Grammys — best pop solo performance — happened to be the first award of the night. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Miley said at first she didn’t even know if she would make it to the show, but once she did, she knew she was going to win.

“I actually got stuck in the rain, I got stuck in traffic,” she explained. But when she got there, and saw who was presenting the trophy, she knew it was a lock.

“Once I saw Mariah Carey I knew I was going to win,” Miley told Jimmy Fallon. “Because I had this whole idea in my mind of, like, the butterfly and that metamorphosis. And she is the butterfly.”

“Her [1997] album Butterfly has been such a North Star for me,” Miley continued. “And so when I saw her, I kind of knew I was going to win because that was … it was an M.C. to M.C. I knew I had to get it.”

But, she added, even if she hadn’t won, she was “so excited” to meet Mariah.

Miley also pulled out a pair of high-heeled boots for Jimmy to wear as she taught him the choreography for “Easy Lover,” one of the songs on her new album Something Beautiful.