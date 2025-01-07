How praying helped Dylan Marlowe title his debut album

Finding the title for his debut album was no easy feat for Dylan Marlowe.

Instead of mulling over the options, he decided to take it to prayer and let God be the decision-maker.

“I was just going through trying to find a title for this record, and I didn’t want it to just be like a random title that is [a] really forgettable name,” Dylan recalls to ABC Audio. “[I] just did a bunch of soul-searching and a bunch of praying and I was like, ‘God, if you can help me find the title of this record, I’ll tell everybody that You helped me find the title.'”

That’s when the title Mid-Twenties Crisis, also the name of an album track, came to mind.

“I woke up the next morning after praying that and that title just literally popped in my head, like, really crazy, and [that] happened to just be kind of what I was going through at the time,” he shares. “So it turned out perfect. And yeah, shout-out to God for that.”

Since releasing his debut album and his debut single, the Dylan Scott-assisted “Boys Back Home,” life has been quite a whirlwind for Dylan — and he’s grateful for that.

“[It’s been] crazy, man. Just shows and ticket sales and stuff, it’s all been pretty crazy. Playing our headline tour last year was a highlight for sure,” says Dylan. “Just seeing like, ‘Oh wow. These people came just to see us,’ you know? It’s a pretty wild thing to wrap your head around.”