AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

How praying helped Dylan Marlowe title his debut album

todayJanuary 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Finding the title for his debut album was no easy feat for Dylan Marlowe.

Instead of mulling over the options, he decided to take it to prayer and let God be the decision-maker.

“I was just going through trying to find a title for this record, and I didn’t want it to just be like a random title that is [a] really forgettable name,” Dylan recalls to ABC Audio. “[I] just did a bunch of soul-searching and a bunch of praying and I was like, ‘God, if you can help me find the title of this record, I’ll tell everybody that You helped me find the title.'”

That’s when the title Mid-Twenties Crisis, also the name of an album track, came to mind.

“I woke up the next morning after praying that and that title just literally popped in my head, like, really crazy, and [that] happened to just be kind of what I was going through at the time,” he shares. “So it turned out perfect. And yeah, shout-out to God for that.”

Since releasing his debut album and his debut single, the Dylan Scott-assisted “Boys Back Home,” life has been quite a whirlwind for Dylan — and he’s grateful for that.

“[It’s been] crazy, man. Just shows and ticket sales and stuff, it’s all been pretty crazy. Playing our headline tour last year was a highlight for sure,” says Dylan. “Just seeing like, ‘Oh wow. These people came just to see us,’ you know? It’s a pretty wild thing to wrap your head around.”

“Boys Back Home” is now #4 and ascending the country charts.

Dylan will hit the road for his Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour beginning Jan. 23 in New York. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit dylanmarloweofficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%