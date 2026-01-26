How to book a tour: The Fray hitting the road in May in support of new album

The Fray Summer of Light Tour (Courtesy Live Nation)

The Fray are hitting the road this summer in support of their first new music in more than 10 years.

The “How to Save a Life” band will launch their Summer of Light tour May 11 in New Brunswick, Canada. They’ll travel across North America before wrapping things up Aug. 29 in Chicago. In between, they’ll play Vancouver, Atlanta, Boston, Montreal, LA, Austin, San Diego and more, with special guests including Dashboard Confessional and The Strumbellas. Visit TheFray.com for all tour details.

The tour comes in support of the band’s new album, A Light That Waits, due March 13. It’s their first full-length album since 2014’s Helios; in 2024, they put out an EP called The Fray Is Back. It was their first new music since the departure of original vocalist Isaac Slade in 2022. Guitarist Joe King has now taken over vocals. The title track of the album is now available to listen to.

“We could have hung it up, and I think we all contemplated that, but we have more stories about life to tell,” says guitarist Dave Welsh about their decision to create new music.

He adds, “We’ve earned a seat at the table with a lot of people, and to not do it just because you’re tired wasn’t an option. We owe it to both the life that happens in us and to the people that have listened to us and asked for more.”

A Citi presale for the tour starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up now at TheFray.com for another presale that starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.