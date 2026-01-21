AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

How to get Russell Dickerson to send you ‘Roses’

todayJanuary 21, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Russell Dickerson (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Russell Dickerson‘s dropping a surprise song, along with a special limited-edition double-sided 12-inch picture disc.

‘The Roses’ vinyl signed by yours truly is hot off the press and ready to be yours by Jan 30th!!” he wrote on his socials Wednesday. “There’s only 500 so get your copy before they’re gone!!”

In the accompanying video, Russell shows off the cover, which is multi-dimensional artwork of a painting of, you guessed it, roses. The ballad also plays underneath, though it’s hard to hear much of it since Russell is talking.

The flip side features his first #1, “Yours,” which topped the chart in January 2018.

“The Roses” is the first new music from Russell since he released his Famous Back Home album in August. So far, there’s no word on when the new song will be available digitally. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%