Buck Country Music News

How to stream Sunday’s Band Together Texas show with Miranda Lambert + Parker McCollum

todayAugust 11, 2025

Essential Broadcast Media

If you can’t make it to Austin for Sunday’s Band Together Texas concert, you’ll be able to stream it online. Organizers Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum will share it on their YouTube and Facebook pages, and it’ll be available on nugs.net

The Aug. 17 benefit at Moody Center will feature performances by Cody Johnson, Ronnie Dunn, Lyle Lovett, Jon Randall, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Wade Bowen, Lukas NelsonRandy Rogers Band and more. Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Roger Clemens, Chris Harrison and Kendra Scott are set to appear, as well.

The show will raise money for flood recovery efforts through The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

