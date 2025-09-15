AD
How you can watch the Opry’s London rehearsal for Royal Albert Hall

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Grand Ole Opry: Live in London (Courtesy Grand Ole Opry)

If you’ve got some money to throw around, you can experience the Opry’s upcoming trip to London like few ever will. 

Right now, you can bid on the Grand Ole Opry Live in London Fan Experience through Julien’s Auctions.

The package includes two premium tickets to the Opry’s Sept. 26 show at Royal Albert Hall, as well as a commemorative poster signed by the artists: Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Marty Stuart, Ashley McBryde and Darius Rucker.

What’s even more impressive is that you’ll get access to the famed Abbey Road Studios on Sept. 22 as the Opry band rehearses.

The package is expected to go for between $2,000 and $4,000. You can bid on it through Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

Travel and accommodations are not included, but all proceeds go to the Opry Trust Fund, which helps members of the country music family in need. 

