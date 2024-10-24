AD
Mike FM Music News

Hozier announces ‘Unreal Unearth: ﻿Unending’ ﻿deluxe album

todayOctober 24, 2024

Columbia Records

Hozier has announced a deluxe version of his 2023 album, Unreal Unearth.

The deluxe, three-LP collection, due out Dec. 6, includes the original record, plus the subsequent Unheard and Unaired EPs, the former of which includes Hozier’s #1 hit “Too Sweet.” You’ll also find the tracks from the Eat Your Young EP and the 2022 single “Swan Upon Leda,” as well as a previously unreleased song called “Hymn to Virgil.”

For those who don’t want to buy Unreal Unearth over again, there’s also the companion version, which collects all the non-album material on a single LP.

You can watch Hozier explain the different formats in depth on his Instagram.

Hozier wrapped a U.S. tour in support of ﻿Unreal Unearth﻿ in September. He’ll launch a tour of Australia in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

