Hozier postpones tour dates due to illness

todayJune 10, 2025

ABC/Paula Lobo

Hozier has postponed two shows on his ongoing U.S. tour due to illness.

The affected dates were originally scheduled for Tuesday in Camden, New Jersey, and Thursday in Ridgedale, Missouri, and have been moved to July 15 and July 22, respectively. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

“I’m truly sorry for the disappoint and inconvenience this causes,” Hozier writes in an Instagram Story. “It’s the last thing I ever want to do but to continue would be to risk the condition worsening and to give performances that don’t offer the best that I can bring.”

Hozier was already feeling under the weather during his headlining performance at New York City’s Governors Ball festival on Sunday. In an Instagram post after the show, he wrote, “Thank you to @govballnyc for having me last night and to the crowd in NYC for being so kind while I struggled through this virus.”

Hozier’s tour is set to continue with his performance at Bonnaroo on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

