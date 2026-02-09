AD
Hudson Westbrook claims a chart record as ‘House Again’ hits #1

todayFebruary 9, 2026

Hudson Westbrook (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Hudson Westbrook’s setting a record as “House Again” climbs to the top of the Mediabase chart. 

The 21-year-old is now the youngest solo male artist ever to top the country airplay chart with his debut single. 

“House Again did the dang thing,” he wrote on his socials Sunday. “Had a blast writing this one with [Dan Alley] and [Neil Medley]. I’m Super Grateful and blessed to be surrounded by the people I am. Thanks to my producers and friends [Ryan Youmans] and [Lukas Scott] for making my ideas come to life. Cheers.”

“House Again” was inspired by the divorce of Hudson’s parents and is the lead single from his debut album, Texas Forever. He put out his follow-up EP, Exclusive, in January.

This spring, Hudson opens for George Strait, Bailey Zimmerman and Morgan Wallen, while playing his own solo dates as well.   

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

