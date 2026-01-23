AD
Buck Country Music News

Hudson Westbrook’s ‘Exclusive’ is ‘different’ but true to his Texas roots

todayJanuary 23, 2026

Hudson Westbrook’s ‘Exclusive’ (Warner Records Nashville)

Fresh off a trip to New York City to promote it, Hudson Westbrook‘s new EP, Exclusive, is here. 

It follows his debut album, Texas Forever, which came out in July and features his top-10 hit, “House Again.”

“This EP is different for me because I was able to write from a different perspective than my last record, while staying true to my Texas influences,” Hudson says. “Based on the reactions from what I have been teasing online, the fans are really connecting to the songs and I am happy this is finally out in the world.”

He made his performing debut on national TV Thursday, performing the Exclusive track “Painted You Pretty” on NBC’s Today show.

On Wednesday he surprised fans with a pop-up EP celebration in the Big Apple, playing a set at New York City’s Common Country Bar. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

