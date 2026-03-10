AD
Buck Country Music News

Hudson Westbrook’s latest hit is his favorite from Texas Forever

todayMarch 10, 2026

Hudson Westbrook’s “Painted You Pretty” (River House Artists/Warner Records Nashville)

A month after Hudson Westbrook topped the chart with his debut single, “House Again,” in February, he’s poised to take over the airwaves with its follow-up, “Painted You Pretty.”

“This is my favorite song on my debut record,” Hudson says. “It means so much to me that people are loving it as much as I do. I literally taught myself how to sing while listening to country music on the radio, so this means more than y’all know!”

Hudson performed the Texas Forever track during his national TV debut on the Today show in January. 

You can also check out a new live performance of “LMWYL” from his new EP, Exclusive.

Hudson’s currently on tour with Bailey Zimmerman, ahead of upcoming dates with George Strait and Morgan Wallen. He’ll make his Australian debut March 22 at CMC Rocks. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

