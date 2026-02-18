AD
Entertainment News

Hudson Williams to star in mystery thriller series ‘Yaga’

todayFebruary 18, 2026

Hudson Williams attends Gold House’s Lunar New Year Gold Celebration at Chinese Tuxedo on Feb. 12, 2026, in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Gold House)

Hudson Williams has found his next project.

The Heated Rivalry star will appear in the Crave original series Yaga. Production is currently underway on the streaming service’s first half-hour original drama series, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid and Clark Backo.

Yaga will be based on the play by Kat Sandler, who also serves as the series’ showrunner and writer. Its plot centers around a reimagining of the myth of Baba Yaga. It’s a contemporary mystery thriller that takes place in a small coastal town.

Reid stars as Rapp, a private investigator who arrives in the small town to investigate the disappearance of the young heir to a powerful fishery named Henry Park (Williams). While there, Rapp finds himself at odds with local detective Carson (Backo) and a university professor with a taste for younger men (Moss).

Yaga has evolved from myth to stage to my first greenlit series, reclaiming the wicked witch and reshaping her as an incendiary feminist antihero for our time,” Sandler said in a press release. “It reflects the kind of storytelling I love: propulsive, accessible, dark, funny, and unapologetically bold.”

David Frazee and Rachel Talalay will co-direct the series, while Moss will executive produce. Crave is the same streaming service that produced the hit romance series Heated Rivalry, which served as Williams’ breakout acting project.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

