Huey Lewis announces cast for Broadway musical ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

todayJanuary 16, 2024

Courtesy of ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

The Heart of Rock and Roll, a Broadway musical inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News, arrives on Broadway in March, and now the cast has been revealed.

“The casting process has so far been the most thrilling part of creating this show. It’s all just words and notes on a page until an actor gives it life,” says Huey in a statement. “I am so grateful that this incredible company, made up of some of the world’s most talented stage performers, will be telling our story and singing our songs.”

Starring in the lead roles of Bobby and Cassandra, who Huey calls “the will-they/won’t-they couple at the center of our story,” are Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz. Kurtz is current starring as Glinda in Wicked, and has also appeared in Frozen and in the NBC Live production of Annie. Cott’s credits include Newsies and parts in TV shows like Law & Order: SVU and The Good Fight.

“I know tons of Broadway fans already know just how dynamic and gifted they are, but their chemistry together is nothing short of electric,” Huey says of Cott and Kurtz.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is set in 1987 and features classic Huey hits like “Hip to Be Square” and “If This Is It.” It tells how Bobby, who gave up music to climb the corporate ladder, and his boss Cassandra, who always puts the family business first, react to getting a second shot at making their dreams come true.

Previews of the show begin at the James Earl Jones Theatre on March 29; opening night is set for April 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

