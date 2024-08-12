Huey Lewis mockumentary TV series in the works

ABC/Paula Lobo

In the past year, Huey Lewis has appeared in the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop and seen a musical based on his songs open on Broadway. Now he’s got a broadcast television project moving forward.

Deadline reports that Huey will star in and executive produce Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis, a half-hour mockumentary series in which he’ll play a fictionalized version of himself, sort of how Larry David played a version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The series will follow Huey as he tries to figure out his next move after losing his hearing, which he actually did. In 2018, he revealed that he has Ménière’s disease, which has left his hearing so damaged that he’s unable to sing. According to Deadline, the story will also focus on Huey’s “codependent family and eccentric celebrity friends.”

Deadline reports that the show, written by Kirker Butler, whose credits include Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, is in development at Fox.

Incidentally, Deadline reported in 2021 that Lewis had another show in development at Fox, produced by the same production company: an anthology series in which each self-contained episode would be inspired by a Huey Lewis & the News song. That show was conceived as an homage to ’80s and ’90s romantic comedies. It’s not clear if or when that might emerge.