Music News

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are joining a Neil Diamond tribute band … onscreen

todayOctober 14, 2024

Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are both singers, as well as actors, and they’ll be able to show off both talents in an upcoming movie inspired by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond.

The two are co-starring in a new film called Song Sung Blue, after Diamond’s 1972 hit of the same name. They will play struggling musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving that, according to a press release, “it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams.”  

The movie is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, about a real-life Neil Diamond impersonator who married a Patsy Cline impersonator.

This won’t be the first time that a Neil Diamond tribute band has been the subject of a film. The 2001 movie Saving Silverman was about childhood best friends, played by Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn and Jack Black, who honor the singer with a tribute band called Diamonds in the Rough. Diamond has a cameo in that film.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

