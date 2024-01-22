AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Hugh Jackman shares workout video of him “becoming Wolverine again”

todayJanuary 22, 2024

20th Century Studios

As fans are figuratively pumped to see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the Australian actor is literally getting pumped.

The Logan actor took to Instagram over the weekend to once again share a video of him lifting weights in the gym, with veins showing in his arms and neck.

“No days off – except for tomorrow,” he captioned the post, adding #becomingwolverineagain.

Fans took to the comments to share GIFs of Jackman as Wolverine, as well as a few of Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool character.

The winning comment, however, was a play on the Aussie actor’s name: “Huge jacked man,” one fan wrote.

Deadpool 3 is currently slated for release July 26.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

