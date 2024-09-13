AD
Entertainment News

Hulu reportedly plunks down huge check for Ben Stiller family comedy ‘Nutcrackers’

todaySeptember 13, 2024

Stiller and Green (standing) with ‘Nutcrackers’ cast — Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

Hulu has reportedly shelled out major cash to bring the Ben Stiller family comedy Nutcrackers to the streaming service. 

According to Deadline, the movie, which just debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, was worth eight figures for Hulu to stream exclusively. 

The Righteous Gemstones veteran David Gordon Green directed the comedy, which also stars Dead to Me‘s Linda Cardellini and the Fatal Attraction remake’s Toby Huss

The film has Stiller’s “city slicker” character having to relocate to rural Ohio to tend to his late sister’s four kids. According to the festival’s website, it is a “fish-out-of-water comedy that speaks to the hidden talents in each of us just waiting for a chance to shine.”

Nutcrackers will debut on Hulu around Christmas, according to the trade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

