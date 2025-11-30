AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits Midwest, Chicago’s O’Hare

todayNovember 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

CHICAGO — A winter storm is hitting the Midwest with snow and wintry conditions, causing travel issues for many who were looking to get home following Thanksgiving.

At least 450 flights had been canceled around the United States as of 7 a.m. ET, with the biggest impacts at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, according to FlightAware, a flight-data tracker.

Some 179 cancelations, including 110 departing flights, were logged at O’Hare early on Sunday. The Illinois hub saw more than a thousand flights cancelled or delayed on Saturday, as snow fell in the area.

The airport logged about 8.4 inches of snow up to midnight, breaking the previous record for the snowiest November day in the area’s history of 8.0 inches back on Nov. 6, 1951.

The Chicago metro area has seen anywhere between 7 to 10 inches of snow as of Sunday morning.

The FAA’s operations plan on Sunday morning said, “Heavy show and ice in the Upper Great Lakes and moving east. As well as thunderstorms in the Southern Plains will be some major constraints along with heavy holiday volume.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%