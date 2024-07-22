AD
National News

Hunter Biden drops ‘revenge porn’ lawsuit against Fox News, with plans to refile

todayJuly 22, 2024

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for Hunter Biden dropped a lawsuit accusing Fox News and its parent company of targeting him with “revenge porn,” according to court documents filed late Sunday.

A person familiar with Hunter Biden’s legal strategy told ABC News that they dropped the suit with the intention of refiling it against new defendants.

The suit was filed three weeks ago over Fox News’ production of a fictional miniseries that attorneys for Hunter Biden called “an effort to harass, annoy, alarm, and humiliate him, and tarnish his reputation.”

The miniseries, called The Trial of Hunter Biden, is described by Fox as a mock trial that seeks to show “how a possible Hunter Biden trial might look,” and includes several sexually graphic images of Hunter Biden.

When the litigation was filed, Fox News called it an “entirely politically motivated lawsuit is devoid of merit.”

The suit was voluntarily withdrawn Sunday within hours of President Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election.

Hunter Biden’s legal team did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

The president’s son was found guilty last month on three counts related to his 2018 purchase of a firearm while allegedly addicted to drugs. He faces a separate trial on tax charges in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

