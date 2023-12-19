AD
National News

Hunter Biden to be arraigned on federal tax charges in January

todayDecember 19, 2023

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Dec. 13, 2023. (Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden will be arraigned on nine federal tax charges on Jan. 11, according to the Central District of California court website.

He will appear before Magistrate Judge Alka Sagar at the Edward R. Roybal courthouse in Los Angeles.

Special counsel David Weiss earlier this month filed nine tax-related charges against Hunter Biden, accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2020.

The indictment alleges that the younger Biden earned millions of dollars from foreign entities and “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle at the same time he chose not to pay his taxes.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, claimed the 56-page indictment includes “no new evidence” and said, “Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware, and now California, would not have been brought.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

