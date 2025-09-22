Hurricane Gabrielle becomes major Category 4 storm: Latest path, forecast

Hurricane Gabrielle outlook. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Gabrielle, which has now rapidly intensified into a major Category 4 storm, is the second major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gabrielle, currently located southeast of Bermuda, now has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

Gabrielle is also the second tropical system to undergo rapid intensification this year.

On average, the second major hurricane forms around Sept. 19, meaning Gabrielle’s status aligns with what is typically expected during the Atlantic hurricane season.

As the system continues to track over warm waters and favorable atmospheric conditions, Gabrielle could strengthen even more on Monday before it begins to weaken by Wednesday.

There are currently not any tropical alerts for Bermuda as the storm is expected to pass to the east, keeping rain and wind away from the island.

As the storm passes east of Bermuda, Gabrielle will produce large swells and rip currents along the island through early this week.

The storm could also bring rip currents to the East Coast on Monday, with a high risk from the Jersey Shore to the Carolinas, along with parts of Florida’s East Coast.

The hurricane will push northeast and back out to the central Atlantic in the coming days and will weaken in the process. The storm could sweep along or north of the Azores — a group of islands west of Portugal — on Thursday night and Friday.

As of Monday, Gabrielle does not pose a threat to the United States.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.