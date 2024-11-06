AD
National News

Hurricane Rafael strengthens to Category 3 before landfall in Cuba: Latest track and forecast

todayNovember 6, 2024

ABC News

(FLORIDA KEYS, Fla.) — Hurricane Rafael strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane as it neared the coast of Cuba on Wednesday afternoon.

Rafael is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding to the western part of the island.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, where heavy rain, gusty winds and even tornadoes are possible on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Rafael will move into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and start weakening.

Rafael isn’t posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast, but some of the tropical moisture could move toward the coast and add to the rain from an approaching cold front.

Most models predict Rafael sitting in the Gulf into next week and possibly moving southwest toward Mexico.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

Written by: ABC News

