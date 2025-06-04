‘I Had Some Help’: Darius Rucker kicks off CMA Fest 2025 with Morgan Wallen

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Darius Rucker delivered the biggest country star of them all these days when he hosted his 16th annual Darius and Friends benefit at the Ryman on Monday: Morgan Wallen.

“I met this kid 5 or 6 years ago at a friend’s house, and he was playing songs that blew my mind,” Darius said as he brought Morgan to the stage. “He’s become a superstar. He’s a good friend of mine; he’s my brother.”

Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Lanie Gardner and Darius’ fall tour mates Kashus Culpepper and Austin Williams rounded out the lineup for the sold-out show.

In addition to playing his own country hits, Darius served up covers of ’90s classics like Tim McGraw‘s “I Like It, I Love It,” TLC‘s “Waterfalls” and Bell Biv DeVoe‘s “Poison,” as well as Amy Winehouse‘s “Valerie.”

In its previous 15 years, the benefit has raised more than $4.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, with the 2025 total still to come.