Entertainment News

“I miss you every day”: Courteney Cox posts heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry

todayNovember 14, 2023

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Courteney Cox posted a heartfelt tribute honoring her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry on Tuesday.

The actress shared a clip of them on the iconic sitcom and wrote about what Perry, who died October 28 at the age of 54, meant to her.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox began. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she explained of the clip. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that.”

Cox concluded the post, “He was funny and he was kind.”

After Perry’s death, his Friends cast members posted a joint statement mourning his passing. However, on Tuesday, Matt LeBlanc and Cox used their social media to memorialize their friend.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

