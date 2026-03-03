I Wanna Bach: Sebastian Bach to front Twisted Sister for select fall shows

Rock singer Sebastian Bach performs at The Fonda Theatre on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

After being forced to cancel their planned reunion tour due to frontman Dee Snider’s health, the remaining members of Twisted Sister have found someone else to front the band.

Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda announced on Instagram that former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach will be taking over lead singer duties for “a handful of select dates this fall.” The post features a clip of Twisted Sister’s “You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll,” which appears to feature Bach on vocals.

It also adds that the shows with Twisted Sister “do not affect or conflict with Sebastian’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact.”

Dates for Twisted Sister with Sebastian Bach have not yet been announced.

The planned Twisted Sister reunion with Snider was supposed to kick off April 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. On Feb. 6, the band announced the tour cancelation “due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister’s lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges.”

A statement released on behalf Snider said that a “lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll” on the singer, noting the 70-year-old suffered from degenerative arthritis and recently found out that “the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well.”

Bach is currently on a solo tour and will play Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday. He has dates confirmed through Oct. 3 in Saint Charles, Missouri.