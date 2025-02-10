AD
Buck Country Music News

‘I Wish You Would’ listen to Mackenzie Carpenter + Midland’s duet

todayFebruary 10, 2025

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Rising singer/songwriter Mackenzie Carpenter has teamed with Midland for a new duet, “I Wish You Would.”

“‘I Wish You Would (ft. Midland)’ is a fun, flirty tune about wanting someone to be more forward, quit guessing and make the first move,” says Mackenzie, who wrote it with Jonathan Hutcherson, Jamie Moore and Chris Tompkins. “It’s about craving a spark with someone and longing for more than a few glances with that person you’ve noticed from across the bar.”

She adds, “Midland has always been a dream collaboration, and they bring a smooth classic vibe to the song.”

Midland’s Mark Wystrach recalls being all in when he first heard “I Wish You Would.”

“I loved ‘I Wish You Would’ from the jump when Mackenzie and Jamie Moore sent it our way. When I went to lay my part, I was thrown back in time to the era of Conway [Twitty] and Lorretta Lynn and Kenny [Rogers] and Dolly [Parton] iconic duets,” he shares.

You can find “I Wish You Would” on Mackenzie’s forthcoming debut album, Hey Country Girl, arriving March 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

