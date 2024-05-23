“I won’t stop”: Watch trailer for ‘I Am: Celine Dion’

Courtesy Prime Video

The trailer for the Prime Video documentary I Am: Celine Dion has arrived.

The trailer includes footage of Celine performing live throughout her career while she talks about about how her voice is “the conductor of her life” and she needs “her instrument.” Cut to a 911 call, then footage of Celine saying she’s been diagnosed with a “very rare neurological disorder.” She doesn’t mention its name, but as we know, it’s stiff-person syndrome, which affects the muscles.

Celine then talks about her love of performing live, noting, “When you record, it sounds great, but when you go onstage, it will be greater.” She tearfully expresses regret about how she’s currently unable to perform.

We also see a makeup-free Celine taking pills and doing physical therapy. “I’m working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle,” she says. “I miss it so much. The people. I miss them.”

She whispers, “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop. She won’t stop.”

I Am: Celine Dion premieres on Prime Video June 25.