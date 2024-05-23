AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“I won’t stop”: Watch trailer for ‘I Am: Celine Dion’

todayMay 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Prime Video

The trailer for the Prime Video documentary I Am: Celine Dion has arrived.

The trailer includes footage of Celine performing live throughout her career while she talks about about how her voice is “the conductor of her life” and she needs “her instrument.” Cut to a 911 call, then footage of Celine saying she’s been diagnosed with a “very rare neurological disorder.” She doesn’t mention its name, but as we know, it’s stiff-person syndrome, which affects the muscles.

Celine then talks about her love of performing live, noting, “When you record, it sounds great, but when you go onstage, it will be greater.” She tearfully expresses regret about how she’s currently unable to perform.

We also see a makeup-free Celine taking pills and doing physical therapy. “I’m working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle,” she says. “I miss it so much. The people. I miss them.”

She whispers, “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop. She won’t stop.”

I Am: Celine Dion premieres on Prime Video June 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%