Ian Anderson solo box set coming in August

Madfish Records

The solo work of Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson is the subject of a new box set coming in August.

The limited-edition 10-LP box set, 8314 Boxed, will include the first-time vinyl releases of 1995’s Divinities: Twelve Dances with God, 2000’s The Secret Language of Birds and 2003’s Rupi’s Dance. It will also include half speed masters of 1983’s Walk Into Light and 2014’s Homo Erraticus, with the Divinities: Twelve Dances with God LP also a half speed master.

There’s also 2012’s Thick as a Brick 2, which was a sequel to Jethro Tull’s 1972 album, Thick as a Brick, and Roaming in the Gloaming, an LP of previously unreleased live recordings from 1995 to 2007, plus a 96-page book with a foreword by Anderson.

“Since 1983, I have made a few solo albums, not as dissatisfaction with fellow musicians or the group identity but usually just to try something a bit different, whether sonically, stylistically or in terms of instrumental line-up,” Anderson shares. “These records all stand out for me as being quite different from each other and in some ways demonstrate a broader depth of my songwriting. The flute instrumental Divinities record is one of my favorites to this day.”

8314 Boxed will be released Aug. 23 and is available for preorder now.