AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ian Hunter releases ‘Defiance Part 2: Fiction’ to digital services for the first time, with three bonus tracks

todayApril 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Sun Records/Cover art by Johnny Depp

Ian Hunter has released a deluxe edition of his 2024 album, Defiance Part 2: Fiction, to digital services for the very first time.

Initially released as part of a Record Store Day vinyl, the deluxe edition features three bonus tracks: “How’d Ya Like To Meet Henry,” featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, and Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready and Matt Cameron; “Normal Service Will be Resumed as Soon as Possible”; and “Needle Park” featuring The Black CrowesChris and Rich Robinson.

Defiance Part 2: Fiction is the sequel to the Mott the Hoople frontman’s 2023 release, Defiance Part 1.

Other guests on Part 2 include Def Leppard’s Phil Collen, Queen’s Brian May, the late guitarist Jeff Beck, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Lucinda Williams, Heartbreakers‘ keyboardist Benmont Tench and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%