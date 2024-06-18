AD
Entertainment News

Ian McKellen expected to make full recovery after fall off London stage

todayJune 18, 2024

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Legendary actor Ian McKellen is on the mend after a fall he had during a performance of Player Kings in London’s West End on Monday night.

The X-Men and Lord of the Rings star apparently tumbled offstage during a fight scene at the Noël Coward Theatre. A pair of doctors in the audience tended to the actor after the mishap.

Following the fall, the actor is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from the venue.

In the statement, the theater announced that it had decided to cancel the Tuesday, June 18, performance of the play “so Ian can rest.”

“Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings,” the statement began. “Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.”

“Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support,” the statement continued.

McKellen stars in the production as Sir John Falstaff alongside actors Toheeb Jimoh, Richard Coule, Raphael Akuwudike, Sara Beharrell and more.

The play is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic play, Henry IV, parts one and two, and is adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.
 

