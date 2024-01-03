AD
Entertainment News

Ian Ziering’s ‘90210’ co-star Brian Austin Green supports him after biker attack

todayJanuary 3, 2024

In an Instagram Story, Ian Ziering‘s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green gave his “brother” a shout-out following a widely-publicized fracas in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Ziering defended himself and his daughter after a group of scooter-riding men threatened them and damaged his car.

In the video, Green noted, “My boy Ian Ziering got into a fistfight on Hollywood Boulevard with like five dudes, and f****** like beat them, did it, did his thing.”

The actor continued, “He’s a monster. He’s f****** incredibly fit, obviously. I would not suggest, to anyone, to fight people, especially not now in this climate. But, you know what? All turned out well.”

Green closed with a message to his former co-star, saying, “Z, I love you, brother, you’re a f***** beast, and good on ya.”

Ziering addressed the “alarming incident” on his own Instagram Monday, explaining, “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

The actor went on to say that he and his daughter “are both completely unscathed” by the encounter, but that it has left him “deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior,” Ziering continued. “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

