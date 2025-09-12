ICE officer fatally shoots man who resisted arrest, dragged agent with car: DHS

WLS

(CHICAGO) — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man who was resisting arrest and subsequently dragged the agent with his car, according an ICE spokesperson.

ICE officers were conducting a vehicle stop in a Chicago suburb on Friday morning when the suspect — identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Silverio Villegas-Gonzales — “resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team,” subsequently dragging the agent, ICE said.

DHS said the suspect dragged the ICE officer “a significant distance.”

“Fearing for his life, the officer discharged his firearm and struck the subject,” ICE said.

Both the officer and Villegas-Gonzales “immediately” received medical treatment and were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the officer suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition, ICE said.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Villegas-Gonzales “entered the country at an unknown date and time” and has “a history of reckless driving,” DHS said in a press release.

ABC News’ Laura Romero contributed to this report.