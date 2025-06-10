AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Ice Spice joins cast of ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’

todayJune 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney

Ice Spice has gone from rapping “Bikini Bottom” to being in a film that is set in the underwater city of the same name. Deadline reports Ice has been cast for the upcoming animated feature The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Ice joins a team featuring cast members Regina Hall, Arturo Castro, George Lopez and Sherry Cola, as well as Tom Kenny, who will reprise his role as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. Ice will also contribute to the music’s soundtrack.

Ice briefly reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, sharing “Yay” alongside a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter‘s article announcing the film.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is set to release on Dec. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%