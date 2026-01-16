AD
Rev Rock Report

Iconic Van Morrison albums launch new Acoustic Sounds anniversary series

todayJanuary 16, 2026

Covers of Van Morrison’s ‘Astral Weeks’ and ‘Moondance’ (Warner Music Group/Rhino)

Two of Van Morrison’s iconic albums, 1968’s Astral Weeks and 1970’s Moondance, are the first releases of the new Acoustic Sounds 40th Anniversary Series, part of a partnership between Analogue Productions and Rhino Records.

Every album released in the series will be cut from the original analog tapes, or the best available source, to offer exceptional quality and sound. They will all be pressed on 180-gram black vinyl, with some also offered on super audio CD.

Following the January release of the Van Morrison albums, the series picks up again in March, with two albums released each month. The complete series will be made up of 40 titles, with future releases from artists like Genesis, Foghat, Little Feat, America, the Ramones and more.

Astral Weeks and Moondance are both available for preorder now. There is also the option to subscribe to the whole series; the first 400 customers will receive numbered LPs, with each month’s release marked with the same number.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

