Icy storm slams Northeast during morning commute

ABC

(NEW YORK) — A winter storm has pummeled the Midwest and the Northeast with sleet, freezing rain and snow, leaving dangerous travel conditions for millions.

In Cleveland, cars, trees and power lines have been coated in sheets of ice, and in Kansas, the icy roads were blamed for car accidents.

The ice targeted Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia overnight as the storm moved east.

Snow and sleet reached New York City early Thursday morning, causing a treacherous commute during rush hour.

“Avoid unnecessary travel, and if you must drive, slow down, use caution and give plows and spreaders room to work,” the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

The icy mix is expected to change to rain later in the morning from New York City to Philadelphia to D.C.

New England, including Boston, will see snow and an icy mix into the afternoon.

Another storm with snow, sleet and freezing rain is forecast for the Midwest and the Northeast this weekend.

A winter storm watch already has been issued for parts of Upper Midwest, including Minneapolis, where up to 8 inches of snow is possible.

This new storm will then track east, reaching the Interstate 95 corridor Saturday evening into Sunday morning with snow, ice and rain.

