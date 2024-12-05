AD
Rev Rock Report

Iggy Pop shares “The Passenger” performance from ‘Montreux Jazz Festival’ live album

todayDecember 5, 2024

earMusic

Iggy Pop has shared the performance of his solo classic “The Passenger” recorded for his upcoming live album, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023.

As its title suggests, the set was recorded during the 2023 edition of the famed Swiss festival.

You can listen to the live “The Passenger” now via digital outlets, and watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 will be released Jan. 24.

Iggy’s most recent studio album is 2023’s Every Loser, which was produced by Andrew Watt and features contributions from Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction‘s Dave Navarro, blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Pearl Jam‘s Stone Gossard and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

