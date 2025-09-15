Ilan Rubin reflects on first Foo Fighters show: ‘Excited for all the volume and sweat that lies ahead’

Ilan Rubin sits in with the 8G Band on February 6, 2020. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

New Foo Fighters drummer Ilan Rubin has shared an Instagram post reflecting on his first show with Dave Grohl and company.

“Last night with @foofighters could not have been a better time,” Rubin wrote Sunday. “After keeping my head down for a couple wild months and throwing myself into the material, that first show was such an incredible release of energy.”

“I’ve been taken aback by all the positivity and support, and I just wanted to say thanks!” he continues. “Excited for all the volume and sweat that lies ahead.”

Rubin, who played with Nine Inch Nails for over 10 years, made his live debut with the Foos during a last-minute show Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California. The “Everlong” rockers will play another underplay concert Monday in Santa Ana, California.

Rubin takes the place of Josh Freese, who’d joined the band in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins. Freese was let go from the Foos in May, and has since rejoined Nine Inch Nails after previously playing with them from 2005 to 2008.

Foo Fighters will launch a tour of Asia in October.