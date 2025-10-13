AD
Rev Rock Report

Ilan Rubin reflects on first Foo Fighters tour: ‘Absolutely fantastic’

todayOctober 13, 2025

Ilan Rubin attends Playlist 2022: A Netflix Film & Series Music Showcase on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

As Foo Fighters wrapped their tour of Asia Friday in Japan, drummer Ilan Rubin marked the end of his first live run with his new band.

“First @foofighters tour was absolutely fantastic!” Rubin writes in an Instagram post reflecting on the experience. “Every audience was incredible and such a pleasure to perform for.”

The post also includes video of Rubin performing a drum solo from the tour’s closing show in Japan.

Rubin, who’d played in Nine Inch Nails for over 10 years, joined the Foos in place of drummer Josh Freese, who was let go from the band in May after joining in 2023 following the death of Taylor Hawkins. In a fitting twist, Freese has gone on to rejoin NIN, who he’d previously played with from 2005 to 2008.

Foo Fighters will return to the live stage in November for a pair of shows in Mexico.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

