I’ll Be Superman: Five For Fighting & Edwin McCain teaming for summer tour

todayFebruary 9, 2026

Five For Fighting/Edwin McCain co-headlining tour poster (Courtesy Five For Fighting and Edwin McCain)

Fans could not ask for more than a summer tour featuring Edwin McCain and Five for Fighting.

The two acts will co-headline the tour, which starts June 4 in Paducah, Kentucky, and is scheduled to wrap up July 1 in Layton, Utah. Each date will feature Edwin and Five For Fighting — the professional name of singer/songwriter John Ondrasik — alternating closing sets.

“I’ve always loved Five for Fighting and I’m excited to share the stage on this tour!” says Edwin in a statement.

So looking forward to sharing the stage with Ed and his fantastic band while bringing fans back to the future!” adds John. Tickets are currently on sale on both artists’ websites.

During the tour, fans will hear each artist’s biggest hits, including “I Could Not Ask for More” and “I’ll Be” from Edwin, and “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances” and “World” from John.

Edwin’s most recent album is 2025’s Lucky; last year he also appeared on The Masked Singer. In recent years, John’s used his music to reflect world events, such as the war in Ukraine and the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

