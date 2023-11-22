AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Illness forces KISS to cancel Ottawa concert

todayNovember 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Tsuni

Looks like fans in Ottawa, Canada, have missed out on KISS’ goodbye to the road.

The rockers were supposed to play the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 21, but the concert was canceled just hours before they were to hit the stage.  

“Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, @kiss is unable to perform tonight in Ottawa,” read an official statement from Live Nation. “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.” 

KISS is getting closer to the final shows on their End of the Road tour, which they claim will be their last. They are scheduled to play Toronto on Wednesday, November 22, and will wrap the trek with two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2.

For those who can’t make it to the final night, it will be available to stream live worldwide exclusively on PPV.COM starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%