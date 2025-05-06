AD
Buck Country Music News

‘I’m the Problem,’ UK Edition: Morgan Wallen’s heading to London

todayMay 6, 2025

Big Loud / Mercury Records

Morgan Wallen‘s British fans are in for a treat: Billboard reports that he’s scheduled a one-night-only show in London.

The May 28 concert at London’s Roundhouse marks Morgan’s only show outside of North America this year — at least, so far. Last year, he headlined the BST Hyde Park Summer Festival in London. Fans can access tickets by pre-ordering his new album I’m the Problem from Morgan’s U.K. store prior to 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13.

Morgan’s I’m the Problem North American tour starts June 20 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The tour features a rotating lineup of artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Ella Langley, Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel.

Morgan is also set to appear at his Sand in My Boots Festival, scheduled for May 16-18 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

