Buck Country Music News

“I’m waiting all day for Sunday night”: Carrie Underwood returns to NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’

todayAugust 21, 2024

ABC

Carrie Underwood is returning to NBC’s Sunday Night Football for a 12th season.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker and newly announced American Idol judge recorded the opening theme song video in the same venue as her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

“It was so much fun to welcome the Sunday Night Football team back to the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas,” Carrie says in a press statement. “Shooting the new show open is always something I look forward to, and [creative director of the  SNF  show] Tripp [Dixon] and the whole creative team brought it yet again, and we had a great day putting on an exciting new performance.”

She adds, “Like everybody else, I’m waiting all day for Sunday night!”

Sunday Night Football returns Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock.

To catch Carrie on an upcoming date of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, visit carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

