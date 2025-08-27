AD
National News

Immigration facility ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ will have no detainees in the next few days, Florida official says

todayAugust 27, 2025

Sign for “Alligator Alcatraz” at the entrance to the detention center in the Everglades, Florida, United States, on August 24, 2025. (Jesus Olarte/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(OCHOPEE, Fla.) — The controversial immigration facility in the Florida Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz” will soon have no detainees in it, according to an email obtained by ABC News.

The email was sent by Kevin Guthrie, the head of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, to the interfaith community.

“We are probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days,” Guthrie wrote.

The detention center was the subject of lawsuits, one of which halted new detainees from being transported to the facility.

President Donald Trump and top Homeland Security brass visited the facility, which they have testified in court is expected to cost about $400 million.

The South Florida Interfaith Community wrote to the FDEM about allowing access to faith services at the facility in recent days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced that his administration is opening a new immigration detention facility in the state dubbed “Deportation Depot.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

