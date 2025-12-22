In 2025, LOCASH ‘Bet the Farm’ — and it paid off

LOCASH’s ‘Bet the Farm’ (Galaxy Label Group)

LOCASH finishes 2025 with one of the top five most successful songs of the year, as “Hometown Home” comes in at #4 on Country Aircheck‘s ranking of the year’s top 25.

It’s an especially significant milestone, since the Bet the Farm track was the first release from their own company, Galaxy Label Group. The “Hot Mix” of the multi-week country #1 heads into 2026 as a top-20 hit on the Hot AC chart, as their follow-up, “Wrong Hearts,” is climbing the country ranking.

2025 also brought a year of collaborations between LOCASH and the popular Savannah Bananas, as Preston Brust and Chris Lucas played the first-ever halftime show in an NFL stadium in Tampa in March.

Their halftime gigs continued in November, as the duo kept the energy going when the New England Patriots took on the New York Jets on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

You can check out LOCASH’s original Christmas song, “Snow Angel,” and their cover of “O Holy Night,” which are both new for 2025.

They’re set to ring in 2026 Dec. 31 at Gilley’s in Park City, Kansas.