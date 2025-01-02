In brief: Apple TV+ announces free promotion weekend and more

The streaming service Apple TV+ will be available to use for free during a special promotion in January, Apple has announced. During the first weekend of January, from the 3rd to the 5th, Apple TV+ will be free on any device where it is available, to any person who has an Apple ID. The free promotion of the service, which usually costs $9.99 a month, will coincide with the ongoing season 2 of their sci-fi series Silo, as well as the recent season 2 finales of shows Bad Sisters and Shrinking …

Wicked is defying gravity to fly all the way into homes for the new year. The film is now available to purchase or rent on all major digital platforms, and is filled with three hours of bonus content and commentaries. Among the exclusive bonus features in the digital release of Wicked: Part One are the sing-along version of the film, deleted and extended scenes, a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the film, and commentaries from director Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande …

The Kardashians are coming back to Hulu this February. The teaser trailer for the sixth season of the reality show has arrived, showing off what’s been happening in the lives of the famous family. Season 6 arrives on Feb. 6, where “the Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones and new adventures,” according the season’s official logline. “With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.” …

