In brief: ‘Bait’ gets release date and more

todayJanuary 21, 2026

Prime Video has released the first-look images and release date for its upcoming comedy series Bait. Riz Ahmed stars in the six-episode series, which debuts all of its episodes on March 25. Ahmed stars as a struggling actor whose last chance to make it big comes just as his life spirals out of control …

Magic Mike Live is headed to New York City. The stage show, which was created and directed by Channing Tatum, is set to open at a custom-built venue one block from Times Square in fall 2026. Previews start on Oct. 8, while the show officially opens on Oct. 22 …

Madelyn Cline is the latest to join Glen Powell‘s upcoming, untitled comedy movie. Deadline reports that Judd Apatow is directing the film, which finds Powell starring as a country music star in free fall. Cline will play a pop star in the upcoming movie, which is set to release in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027 …

Written by: ABC News

