Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Ballard’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video and more

todayOctober 7, 2025

A documentary about legendary Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has announced that the film Downey Wrote That will be available to stream on Oct. 17. The documentary will explore his career, including his sketches, contributions and influence as one of the most impactful writers in the history of the late-night comedy series. It will feature interviews with Downey, John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson and more …

The upcoming Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning A24 legal thriller series Discretion has landed at Paramount+. Deadline reports that the streamer has given a straight-to-series order for the show, which was written and executive produced by Chandler Baker. This marks Paramount+’s first official greenlight since its parent company was acquired by Skydance …

Ballard has been renewed for season 2 at Prime Video. Variety reports that the Bosch spinoff is returning for a sophomore season after season 1 debuted in July. The show stars Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard …

Written by: ABC News

0%