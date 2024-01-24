AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Cause of death for Dana Carvey’s son revealed, and more

todayJanuary 24, 2024

Comedian Dana Carvey‘s eldest son Dax died from an accidental drug overdose, according to medical records obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Dax died at his Los Angeles home on November 15. Fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine were confirmed to be in his system at the time of death …

Gary Graham, best known for his roles as Detective Matthew Sikes in the Alien Nation universe and Vulcan Ambassador Soval in Star Trek: Enterprise, has died, his ex-wife, actress Susan LaVelle, announced Tuesday on Facebook. He was 73. Graham’s other credits included appearances on Eight Is EnoughStarsky and HutchPolice WomanThe Incredible HulkCHiPsThe Dukes of Hazzard and Moonlighting. On film, he played the brother of Tom Cruise’s character in 1983’s All the Right Moves …

Netflix has released the official trailer for its live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s hit animated adventure series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series — starring Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zukoset — is set in a war-torn world of elemental magic where a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar and bring peace to the world. Avatar: The Last Airbender, premiering February 22, also stars Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

