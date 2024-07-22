AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: CBS to air tribute to Bob Newhart, and more

July 22, 2024

CBS has announced a new special paying tribute to the late Bob Newhart, who died Thursday at 94 years old. Bob Newhart: A Legacy Of Laughter will air Monday at 8 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, “this one-hour tribute honors the late comedian with a look back at his 70-year career, featuring never-before-seen interviews, and his final interview from his home in Los Angeles,” the network says …

Suits: L.A. is officially becoming a series at NBC. The network announced that the spin-off of the USA Network show-turned-Netflix phenomenon has gotten a full series order. The show will star Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt, and center on Amell’s Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles …

It’s game over for Halo, Paramount+’s big-budget adaptation of the hit video game franchise. The streamer said in a statement it “will not move forward with a third season” of the show, thanking its collaborators “Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work.” Schreiber played the green armored super soldier in the series, which he also co-produced with costar Natascha McElhone

