AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Colman Domingo’s directorial debut, and more

todayOctober 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Colman Domingo is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming drama film Scandalous, Deadline reports. The movie will follow the love affair between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. that took place in 1957. Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to play Novak, while David Jonsson will play Davis Jr. Sweeney will also produce the film, which is expected to begin filming after she and Domingo finish shooting the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Euphoria

Tom Cruise‘s next project is set to begin filming soon. Cruise will lead Alejandro González Iñárritu‘s latest movie for Warner Bros. This is the director’s first English-language film since his Oscar-winning drama The Revenant. This project, still untitled with plot details under wraps, will shoot in the U.K. as early as next month, Variety reports …

A24 fans, make sure to check out the new trailer for director Brady Corbet‘s historical drama The Brutalist. The studio is set to release the film, which stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, on Dec. 20. The story follows a Jewish architect who immigrates to the U.S. with his wife after World War II …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%